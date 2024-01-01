Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Patty melts in
Waterford
/
Waterford
/
Patty Melts
Waterford restaurants that serve patty melts
Green Apple Restaurant
7156 COOLEY LAKE RD, Waterford
No reviews yet
Patty Melt - Platter
$10.99
More about Green Apple Restaurant
HOT DOGS
Jerry’s Coney Island
5744 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp
Avg 4.5
(476 reviews)
Patty Melt
$6.39
More about Jerry’s Coney Island
