Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Waterford

Go
Waterford restaurants
Toast

Waterford restaurants that serve patty melts

Consumer pic

 

Green Apple Restaurant

7156 COOLEY LAKE RD, Waterford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt - Platter$10.99
More about Green Apple Restaurant
Jerry's Coney Island image

HOT DOGS

Jerry’s Coney Island

5744 Highland Rd, Waterford Twp

Avg 4.5 (476 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Patty Melt$6.39
More about Jerry’s Coney Island

Browse other tasty dishes in Waterford

Fish And Chips

Pudding

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Fajitas

Pies

Chicken Salad

Coleslaw

Map

More near Waterford to explore

West Bloomfield

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Walled Lake

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Clarkston

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Auburn Hills

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

White Lake

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Lake Orion

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (396 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston