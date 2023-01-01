Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Waterford

Go
Waterford restaurants
Toast

Waterford restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford - 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,

4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,, Waterford Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shepherd Pie Mac$17.95
Our house smoked brisket, roasted root vegetables, and potatoes, covered with our house mac and cheese and topped with poutine gravy
More about Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake/Waterford - 4000 Cass Elizabeth Rd,
Item pic

 

Irish Tavern Waterford - 4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd

4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd, Waterford Twp

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shepherd's Pie$13.99
Seasoned lamb & ground beef, stewed with peas, corn, carrots, mushrooms & onions in our rich tavern-made gravy. Topped with smashed potatoes & crispy fried onions
More about Irish Tavern Waterford - 4703 Elizabeth Lake Rd

