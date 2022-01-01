Waterford restaurants you'll love
B Lazy Diner
7910 south Loomis road, wind lake
|Popular items
|Malt
|$3.95
|Curds
|$3.99
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$4.75
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
485 S Jefferson St, Waterford
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Four all white meat premium chicken tenderloins covered in seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauces
|10 Boneless Wings
|$13.00
Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.00
Four fried Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch for dipping
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's On The Fox
232 N Milwaukee St, Waterford
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$11.50
10oz. Bavarian salted pretzel served with beer cheese and nacho cheese.
|Boneless Wings
|$13.00
10 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot sticks.
|Cajun Chicken Alfredo
|$14.00
Fettuccini tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Uncle Harry's Frozen Custard and Ice Cream
100 S Jefferson St, Waterford
Noble View Creamery - Burger Shop
100 S Jefferson St, Waterford