Waterford restaurants you'll love

Waterford restaurants
Toast
  • Waterford

Waterford's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Waterford restaurants

B Lazy Diner image

 

B Lazy Diner

7910 south Loomis road, wind lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Malt$3.95
Curds$3.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$4.75
Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

485 S Jefferson St, Waterford

Avg 4.8 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Four all white meat premium chicken tenderloins covered in seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauces
10 Boneless Wings$13.00
Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Four fried Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch for dipping
Doc's On The Fox image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's On The Fox

232 N Milwaukee St, Waterford

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$11.50
10oz. Bavarian salted pretzel served with beer cheese and nacho cheese.
Boneless Wings$13.00
10 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot sticks.
Cajun Chicken Alfredo$14.00
Fettuccini tossed in creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with parmesan cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Java Jo'z image

 

Java Jo'z

29134 Evergreen Dr Unit 400, Waterford

No reviews yet
Takeout
B Lazy Bar image

 

B Lazy Bar

7922 South Loomis Road, Wind Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Uncle Harry's Frozen Custard and Ice Cream image

 

Uncle Harry's Frozen Custard and Ice Cream

100 S Jefferson St, Waterford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kravings image

 

Kravings

202 E. Main St, Waterford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Small Standard Shake$4.00
Restaurant banner

 

Noble View Creamery - Burger Shop

100 S Jefferson St, Waterford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
