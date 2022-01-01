Waterford bars & lounges you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

485 S Jefferson St, Waterford

Avg 4.8 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16" Pizza Build Your Own$14.00
Choose from our house-made red sauce, white Alfredo sauce or basil pesto sauce. We top it with local Wisconsin mozzarella and provolone cheese, and prepare it on our signature thin crust. Add toppings from the list below.
Cheese Burger$10.00
A third pound all-beef burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato and onion on a brioche bun
14" Pizza Build Your Own$11.00
Choose from our house-made red sauce, white Alfredo sauce or basil pesto sauce. We top it with local Wisconsin mozzarella and provolone cheese, and prepare it on our signature thin crust. Add toppings from the list below.
More about Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
Doc's On The Fox image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's On The Fox

232 N Milwaukee St, Waterford

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac n Cheese$11.00
Al dente pasta tossed in our homemade cheese sauce. Served with garlic toast. Choice of many different toppings.
Traditional Wings$15.00
10 bone in non breaded wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot sticks.
Boneless Wings$13.00
10 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot sticks.
More about Doc's On The Fox
B Lazy Bar image

 

B Lazy Bar

7922 South Loomis Road, Wind Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about B Lazy Bar

