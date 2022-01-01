Boneless wings in Waterford

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

485 S Jefferson St, Waterford

Avg 4.8 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$7.00
Four all white meat premium chicken tenderloins covered in seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauces
10 Boneless Wings$13.00
Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
Mozzarella Sticks$6.00
Four fried Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch for dipping
More about Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
Doc's On The Fox image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's On The Fox

232 N Milwaukee St, Waterford

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$13.00
10 boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with carrot sticks.
More about Doc's On The Fox

