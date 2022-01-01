Boneless wings in Waterford
Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
485 S Jefferson St, Waterford
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
Four all white meat premium chicken tenderloins covered in seasoned breading and deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of dipping sauces
|10 Boneless Wings
|$13.00
Premium white meat boneless wings with a seasoned breading, served in one of our amazing sauces or dry rubs
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.00
Four fried Wisconsin mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce or ranch for dipping