Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Waterford
/
Waterford
/
Cake
Waterford restaurants that serve cake
B Lazy Diner
7910 south Loomis road, wind lake
No reviews yet
Potato Cakes
$3.99
More about B Lazy Diner
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
485 S Jefferson St, Waterford
Avg 4.8
(202 reviews)
Crab Cake and Arugula Salad
$10.00
Lump crab cake over a bed of baby arugula, roasted red tomatoes and lightly dressed with white balsamic vinaigrette and drizzled with Cajun Remoulade!
More about Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Waterford
Garlic Bread
Mozzarella Sticks
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Boneless Wings
Chicken Wraps
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Reuben
Mac And Cheese
More near Waterford to explore
Lake Geneva
Avg 4.2
(19 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Racine
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Antioch
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Oak Creek
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Waukesha
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Muskego
No reviews yet
New Berlin
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Racine
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Janesville
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Rockford
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston