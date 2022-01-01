Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Waterford

Go
Waterford restaurants
Toast

Waterford restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Kravings image

 

Kravings

202 E. Main St, Waterford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Two Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
More about Kravings
B Lazy Diner image

 

B Lazy Diner

7910 south Loomis road, wind lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich$4.00
More about B Lazy Diner

Map

