Grilled chicken in Waterford

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill
485 S Jefferson St, Waterford
|Grilled Chicken Berry Balsamic Salad
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken over mixed greens, with strawberries, blackberries, fetta cheese, bacon, onions and candied walnuts! Served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing
|Grilled Chicken Spring Salad
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken over mixed greens, baby arugula, with strawberries, fetta cheese, bacon, avocado, red onions and candied walnuts! Served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing
