Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Waterford

Go
Waterford restaurants
Toast

Waterford restaurants that serve grilled chicken

B Lazy Bar image

 

B Lazy Bar

7922 South Loomis Road, Wind Lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
BYO Grilled Chicken Breast$7.50
More about B Lazy Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

485 S Jefferson St, Waterford

Avg 4.8 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Berry Balsamic Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken over mixed greens, with strawberries, blackberries, fetta cheese, bacon, onions and candied walnuts! Served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Grilled Chicken Spring Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken over mixed greens, baby arugula, with strawberries, fetta cheese, bacon, avocado, red onions and candied walnuts! Served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Grilled Chicken Berry Balsamic Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken over mixed greens, with strawberries, blackberries, fetta cheese, bacon, onions and candied walnuts! Served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing
More about Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Waterford

Pancakes

Mozzarella Sticks

Turkey Wraps

Turkey Clubs

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Reuben

Map

More near Waterford to explore

Lake Geneva

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Oak Creek

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (148 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1110 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1046 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston