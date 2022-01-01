Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Waterford

Go
Waterford restaurants
Toast

Waterford restaurants that serve nachos

B Lazy Diner image

 

B Lazy Diner

7910 south Loomis road, wind lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dessert Nacho$7.00
More about B Lazy Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

485 S Jefferson St, Waterford

Avg 4.8 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro Nachos$12.00
Gyro Meat, tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, add black olives....tzatziki sauce on homemade fried pita chips!
More about Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Waterford

Reuben

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Bread

Chili

Po Boy

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Map

More near Waterford to explore

Lake Geneva

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Antioch

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Waukesha

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Muskego

No reviews yet

Oak Creek

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

New Berlin

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Racine

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Janesville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1465 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (977 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston