Tacos in Waterford

Waterford restaurants
Waterford restaurants that serve tacos

B Lazy Diner image

 

B Lazy Diner

7910 south Loomis road, wind lake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cod Fish Taco (3)$9.50
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Spanky's Sports Bar & Grill

485 S Jefferson St, Waterford

Avg 4.8 (202 reviews)
Takeout
10" Taco Pizza$15.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, taco seasoned ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeno peppers and baked. Then topped with fresh tomatoes, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tortilla chips and salt lime crema!
16" Taco Pizza$24.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, taco seasoned ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeno peppers and baked. Then topped with fresh tomatoes, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tortilla chips and salt lime crema!
14" Taco Pizza$21.00
Red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, taco seasoned ground beef, black olives, onions, jalapeno peppers and baked. Then topped with fresh tomatoes, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, tortilla chips and salt lime crema!
Doc's On The Fox image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's On The Fox

232 N Milwaukee St, Waterford

Avg 4.2 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$12.00
Iceberg, seasoned ground beef, jalapeños, cheddar jack cheese, black olives, pico de Gallo. Served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Doc's Tacos$14.00
2 flour tortillas with your choice of breaded cod, steak or beer battered shrimp, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, and topped with key west sauce.
