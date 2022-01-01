Go
Waterfront Marys Bar and Grill

It's not a dead-end, it's the road to the beach!

3662 N. Duluth Avenue

Popular Items

Beer Battered Shrimp$6.95
15 Beer Battered Shrimp
Onion Rings$4.95
Chowder Bowl$6.95
Cod, Shrimp, Potatoes, Celery, and Onions in a Cream Sauce
Classic Hamburger$5.50
Jolly Roger Burger$10.95
Two thin Pork Patties with shaved Prime Rib, Cheddar, Mushrooms, and Onions on Sourdough.
Cheese Curds$5.95
Side Salad$4.95
House Salad$7.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Croutons, Cucumber & a 6-cheese blend
Texas Cowboy$9.95
1/2 lb Beef Patty with thick slices of Bacon, Onion Rings, Cheddar Cheese, and drizzled in BBQ Sauce.
Long Island$8.00
Location

3662 N. Duluth Avenue

Sturgeon Bay WI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

