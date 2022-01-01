Go
Waterhouse Bar & Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

18 Depot St.

Popular Items

House Salad$9.00
Organic greens, sweet onion poppy dressing, cucumber, pumpkin seeds
Eggplant Roulade - Lunch$17.00
Mascarpone filled, house marinara, mozzarella, pesto and Parmesan
Filet - 8 oz$38.00
Demi glaze, roasted potatoes, seasonal vegetables
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, house Caesar dressing, crouton, lemon
Bowl Soup De Jour$9.00
Mushroom soup cup$6.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$17.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, house made dressing.
Tuna Melt$15.00
English muffin, gruyere, apples, spicy mustard
available until 4pm
Beef Short Ribs$34.00
Mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, gravy
Location

18 Depot St.

Peterborough NH

Sunday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
