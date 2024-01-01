Go
A map showing the location of Watering Hole Sports Bar - 2553 Ritter Dr.View gallery

Watering Hole Sports Bar - 2553 Ritter Dr.

Open today 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

2553 Ritter Dr.

Shady Spring, WV 25918

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am

Location

2553 Ritter Dr., Shady Spring WV 25918

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tea Time - ~Today's Location - Online ordering for pickup
orange starNo Reviews
409 Myers Ave Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurantnext
Little Sicily
orange starNo Reviews
3144 Robert C Byrd Dr Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurantnext
Calacinos Pizzeria and Sports Bar
orange star4.4 • 351
3611 Robert C Byrd Drive Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurantnext
Rich and Ernie's - 127 Lakeview Drive
orange starNo Reviews
127 Lakeview Drive Ghent, WV 25843
View restaurantnext
Tamarack Marketplace
orange starNo Reviews
1 Tamarack Pl Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurantnext
Cold Spot - Glen Jean
orange starNo Reviews
4955 Legends Highway Glen Jean, WV 25846
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Shady Spring

Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Bluefield

Avg 4.7 (1 restaurants)

Blacksburg

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Radford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Christiansburg

No reviews yet

Roanoke

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Vinton

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Barboursville

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Watering Hole Sports Bar - 2553 Ritter Dr.

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston