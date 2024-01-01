Watering Hole Sports Bar - 2553 Ritter Dr.
Open today 12:00 PM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Location
2553 Ritter Dr., Shady Spring WV 25918
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tea Time - ~Today's Location - Online ordering for pickup
No Reviews
409 Myers Ave Beckley, WV 25801
View restaurant