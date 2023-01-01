Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Waterlilies Carlow - 133 TULLOW ST
Main picView gallery

Waterlilies Carlow - 133 TULLOW ST

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

133 TULLOW ST

CARLOW, IE R93 W586

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

133 TULLOW ST, CARLOW IE R93 W586

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mimosa Bar de Tapas - College St
orange starNo Reviews
College St Carlow, IE R93V275
View restaurantnext
Lemon grass CA - Handover Square, Kennedy Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
Handover Square, Kennedy Avenue Carlow, IE R93 P2Y2
View restaurantnext
Bread & Beer - 17 Main St, Mullarney
orange starNo Reviews
17 Main St, Mullarney Castledermot, IE R14 DD39
View restaurantnext
Mani in Pasta - 14 Duke street
orange starNo Reviews
14 Duke street Athy, IE R14AW71
View restaurantnext
The Bay Tree Athy - 4 Stanhope street
orange starNo Reviews
4 Stanhope street Athy, IE R14 AE97
View restaurantnext
Lemon Grass KK - 4 John's Bridge, Gardens, Kilkenny, R95 YC5P
orange starNo Reviews
4 John's Bridge, Gardens, Kilkenny, R95 YC5P Kilkenny, IE R95 YC5P
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Waterlilies Carlow - 133 TULLOW ST

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston