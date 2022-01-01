Waterloo restaurants you'll love

Waterloo restaurants
Toast
  • Waterloo

Waterloo's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try Waterloo restaurants

Verve Kombucha Kitchen and Bar image

 

Verve Kombucha Kitchen and Bar

327 W 3rd St., Waterloo

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Admission 5:30$80.00
Under special instructions, give us a specific name for each ticket bought for seating purposes. If you are wanting to be seated with another group who bought tickets separately, give us one name from the other group so we know who to seat you with.
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
Gochujang Vinaigrette - Sesame Seeds - Seaweed Mayo - Barrel Aged Soy
Cubano$12.00
Housemade Bread - Slow Roasted Spiced Pork - Capicola - Swiss Cheese - House Pickles - Honey Dijon Mustard
More about Verve Kombucha Kitchen and Bar
Tin Cup Bus Stop image

 

Tin Cup Bus Stop

--1418 Oakcrest Dr, Waterloo

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tin Cup Bus Stop
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Damon’s Sports Bar & Grill

2122 Kimball Ave, Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
Takeout
More about Damon’s Sports Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

1850 Patio & Grille

1850 W. Ridgeway Ave., Waterloo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 1850 Patio & Grille
