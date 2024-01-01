Cookies in Waterloo
Waterloo restaurants that serve cookies
More about Starbecks Smokehouse Waterloo
Starbecks Smokehouse Waterloo
250 Westfield Ave #101, Waterloo, IA 50701, waterloo
|Cookie
|$2.00
More about Bambinos Waterloo - 2110 Kimball Avenue
Bambinos Waterloo - 2110 Kimball Avenue
2110 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo
|Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.75
Introduce your taste buds to this soft and chewy cookie loaded with rich and decadent chocolate flavor! Milk chocolate and white chocolate are enveloped in a chewy chocolate cookie creating an indulgent taste that is sure to satisfy any chocolate lover's cravings.
|Monster Cookie
|$2.75
Introducing a cookie that's bursting with flavor and texture. It's a hybrid of different types of cookies, combining the best elements of chocolate chip, oatmeal, and peanut butter cookies into one giant, satisfying treat.
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$2.75
Whether you're a peanut butter superfan or just love a good cookie, this crumbly concoction with a soft, chewy center is both satisfying and delicious.