Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek

Serving Austin since the hippies showed up!

6203 N. Capital of Texas Hwy # 600

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Salad$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
Build Your Own Taco$3.25
One taco on a flour, corn or whole wheat tortilla with your choice of any two items
The Classic Breakfast Taco$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Waterloo Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, toasted pecans, Granny Smith apples& bleu cheese crumbles on mixed greens topped with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Hippie Chop$15.25
Fresh avocados, sweet cherry tomatoes, quartered eggs, red onion, sliced Cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed spring greens and romaine hearts, served with housemade buttermilk ranch dressing
Waterloo Frozen Rita$5.00
Classic Taco (All Day)$4.25
Triple Decker Quesadilla$13.50
Choice of grilled chicken, picadillo beef, house-made pulled pork or grilled veggies layered with spicy stewed tomatoes, onions & poblano peppers with jack & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream & salsa,
Location

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
