Waterloo Ice House

Serving Austin since the Hippies showed up!

8600 Burnet Road

Popular Items

The Classic Breakfast Taco$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese
Texas Tortilla Catfish$16.95
Catfish filet battered & golden fried in our signature crushed seasoned tortilla chip breading with jalapeño tartar sauce, lime wedges, Texas toast & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut french fries & coleslaw.
Waterloo Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, toasted pecans, Granny Smith apples& bleu cheese crumbles on mixed greens topped with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Build Your Own Taco$3.25
One taco on a flour, corn or whole wheat tortilla with your choice of any two items
Hill Country Breakfast$12.95
Two eggs, hash browns and homemade buttermilk biscuits or toast. Served with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Chicken Fried Steak$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
Hippie Chop$15.25
Fresh avocados, sweet cherry tomatoes, quartered eggs, red onion, sliced Cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed spring greens and romaine hearts, served with housemade buttermilk ranch dressing
Waterloo Frozen Rita$5.00
Location

8600 Burnet Road

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
