Waterloo Ice House

Serving Austin since the Hippies showed up!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9600 Escarpment Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.1 (1001 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Taco$3.25
One taco on a flour, corn or whole wheat tortilla with your choice of any two items
The Classic Breakfast Taco$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese
Waterloo Salad$15.25
Seasoned grilled chicken, bacon, toasted pecans, Granny Smith apples& bleu cheese crumbles on mixed greens topped with Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.25
Crispy chicken breast, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, shredded carrots, and jack cheese served with housemade honey mustard dressing
Fish & Chips$14.25
Hand-battered, crispy, light & delicious. Served with jalapeño tartar sauce, malt vinegar & your choice of two sides. We recommend hand-cut fries & coleslaw.
Hippie Chop$15.25
Fresh avocados, sweet cherry tomatoes, quartered eggs, red onion, sliced Cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed spring greens and romaine hearts, served with housemade buttermilk ranch dressing
Waterloo Frozen Rita$5.00
Kid Cheeseburger$7.95
A 1/6 lb burger served plain & dry with one slice of American cheese on a white bun. Served with one side choice and a drink.
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9600 Escarpment Blvd.

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

