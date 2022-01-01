Go
Waterloo Ice House

Serving Austin since the hippies showed up!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100 • $$

Avg 3.8 (449 reviews)

Popular Items

Catfish Bites$9.75
Our Texas Tortilla Catfish served up bite-sized with our signature jalapeño tartar sauce
Chicken Fried Steak$16.25
The culinary staple of the Lone Star State. Tender steak seasoned and fried in our signature Shiner Bock buttermilk batter, then smothered in peppered cream gravy, served with Texas toast and two sides. May we recommend mashed potatoes and gravy & bacon-braised green beans?
Old Fashioned Cheeseburger$13.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Texas Philly$13.95
Thinly Shaved beef sirloin or fajita chicken, Queso Blanco, caramelized onions and grilled poblano peppers on a toasted hoagie. We serve the queso on the side for to go orders
The Classic Breakfast Taco$4.25
Egg, hashbrowns, bacon and cheese
Hippie Chop$15.25
Fresh avocados, sweet cherry tomatoes, quartered eggs, red onion, sliced Cheddar cheese, crumbled blue cheese, cucumber, grilled chicken breast on a bed of mixed spring greens and romaine hearts, served with housemade buttermilk ranch dressing
Regular Queso Blanco$7.95
Melted white cheese with green chiles and onions. Garnished with diced tomatoes and pickled jalapeños.
**please note that we cannot remove the onion and chiles**
Bacon Cheddar$14.25
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles with house made chipotle mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Works$14.25
Bacon, American cheese, grilled onions, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes & pickles with mustard & mayo with your choice of patty and bun. Comes with one side choice.
Fried Mushrooms$9.95
Hand-breaded and served with our homemade buttermilk ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Sports
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

9600 S. IH 35, Service Rd SB, Suite D-100

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
