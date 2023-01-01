Waterloo restaurants you'll love
Waterloo's top cuisines
Must-try Waterloo restaurants
More about Bella's Seneca Lake Steakhouse
Bella's Seneca Lake Steakhouse
369 WATERLOO - GENEVA RD, WATERLOO
|Popular items
|Surf N Turf
|$48.00
12oz black angus NY strip & 7oz broiled canadian cold water lobster tail, served with drawn butter
|Beef Tenderloin
|$34.00
The aristocrat of steaks. 2 petite 4oz filets of tender black angus beef that melts in your mouth
|Bellas Prime Rib
|$29.00
whole boneless rib roast, seasoned and slow roasted for 18 hours - the king of all roasts & our most popular item
More about Star Diner
Star Diner
1111 Waterloo Geneva Road, Waterloo
|Popular items
|Double Gitsis Chsburer Plate
|$10.99
2- !/3 lb cheeseburgers on homefries & mac salad topped with Gitsis meat sauce & onions
|Chicken Fingers Platter
|$11.99
Tenders breaded to order Served with dipping sauce
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$3.59
Egg, cheese, ch of meat and bread