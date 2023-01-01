Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waterloo restaurants you'll love

Waterloo restaurants
Waterloo's top cuisines

Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Waterloo restaurants

Main pic

 

Bella's Seneca Lake Steakhouse

369 WATERLOO - GENEVA RD, WATERLOO

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Surf N Turf$48.00
12oz black angus NY strip & 7oz broiled canadian cold water lobster tail, served with drawn butter
Beef Tenderloin$34.00
The aristocrat of steaks. 2 petite 4oz filets of tender black angus beef that melts in your mouth
Bellas Prime Rib$29.00
whole boneless rib roast, seasoned and slow roasted for 18 hours - the king of all roasts & our most popular item
Star Diner image

 

Star Diner

1111 Waterloo Geneva Road, Waterloo

Avg 4.6 (76 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Gitsis Chsburer Plate$10.99
2- !/3 lb cheeseburgers on homefries & mac salad topped with Gitsis meat sauce & onions
Chicken Fingers Platter$11.99
Tenders breaded to order Served with dipping sauce
Breakfast Sandwich$3.59
Egg, cheese, ch of meat and bread
Banner pic

 

TK Tavern Waterloo - 14 E Main Street

14 E Main Street, Waterloo

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Waterloo

Prime Ribs

Calamari

