Waterman LKN
The Waterman Fish Bar is a seafood restaurant and neighborhood grill in Cornelius. Our mission is to keep it fresh. We pride ourselves on serving sustainable, domestic products. Enjoy!
9615 Bailey Rd
Location
Cornelius NC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
