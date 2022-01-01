Go
Toast

Waterman LKN

The Waterman Fish Bar is a seafood restaurant and neighborhood grill in Cornelius. Our mission is to keep it fresh. We pride ourselves on serving sustainable, domestic products. Enjoy!

9615 Bailey Rd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

9615 Bailey Rd

Cornelius NC

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boatyard Eats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brixx Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

North State BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston