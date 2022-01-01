Go
Watermark imageView gallery
American

Watermark

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

394 Reviews

$$

20 S 1st St

Miamisburg, OH 45342

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Center-Cut Strip Steak (10 oz)$37.95
Topped with a flavorful soubise sauce; served with fresh asparagus and our signature Lithuanian potato & bacon casserole (kugelis), topped with bacon, cheddar, sour cream, and scallions - GF
Watermark Salad$8.95
Romaine lettuce, juicy grape tomatoes, crumbled bacon and blue cheese, and Chef’s signature creamy parmesan dressing GF
Great Miami Burger$15.95
8 oz. all-prime burger on brioche, bacon jam, pickled onion, house pickles, blue cheese or cheddar
House-Churned Ice Cream$5.95
served with a fresh butter cookie – (GF without cookie)
Lava Cake$8.95
Green Salad$6.95
artisan mixed greens, shaved parmesan, fresh croutons, house-made herbed buttermilk ranch – V, Can be GF
Best. Cosmo. Ever.$12.00
Green Beans$6.00
Bacardi Silver$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

20 S 1st St, Miamisburg OH 45342

Directions

Gallery

Center-Cut Strip Steak (10 oz) image
Green Salad image
e5d3aa09-f1e8-4622-8086-1fa7cf6ab53c image
Great Miami Burger image
Item pic
Watermark image
Watermark image
Watermark image

Similar restaurants in your area

TJ Chumps
orange star4.6 • 9,304
12 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342
View restaurantnext
The Florentine Hotel
orange starNo Reviews
21 W Market St Germantown, OH 45327
View restaurantnext
Roosters
orange star3.8 • 111
257 W Central Ave Springboro, OH 45066
View restaurantnext
Archer's Tavern - Centerville
orange starNo Reviews
9496 Dayton Lebanon Pike Centerville, OH 45458
View restaurantnext
Myracles Bar And Grill
orange star4.7 • 86
1060 Patterson rd Dayton, OH 45424
View restaurantnext
Archer's Tavern - Kettering
orange star4.6 • 356
2030 E Dorothy Ln Kettering, OH 45420
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Miamisburg

TJ Chumps
orange star4.6 • 9,304
12 E. Linden Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342
View restaurantnext
Bennett's Publical Family Sports Grill
orange star4.6 • 1,148
67 S Main St Miamisburg, OH 45342
View restaurantnext
elé Cake Co. Bistro & Wine Bar
orange star4.4 • 430
3680 Rigby Rd Miamisburg, OH 45342
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0294
orange star4.8 • 77
9632 Springboro Pike Miamisburg, OH 45342
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Watermark

orange star4.5 • 394 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston