Watermark Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
188 South Erie St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
188 South Erie St
Mayville NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Webb's Captain's Table
Webb's Captain's Table & Webb's Carryout & Cafe will be CLOSED 4/11/22-4/14/22 and 4/18/22-4/21/22.
Andriaccio's Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Annex 25
The Annex 25 will embrace individuality, creative expression and will awaken your soul! So relax in comfort, sip on cocktails, taste warm tantalizing tapas, listen to a myriad of musical talent and gaze at the art with your family and friends. You will realize the Annex 25 is not just a place to go it is an experience.
See Zurh House/Shaggy's
Come in and enjoy! We serve summer all year long!