Watermark Restaurant

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

188 South Erie St • $$

Avg 4.6 (587 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish Tacos$21.95
Asian Salmon$24.95
House Salad$2.95
Large Caesar$14.95
Add Grilled Chicken or Salmon $5.00
Bruschetta$11.95
Garlic bread toasted with cheese and served with fresh tomato bruschetta
Fish Fry$14.95
Served with French fries and slaw
Royal$29.95
Sautéed scallops and shrimp served on seafood risotto
Chicken Tenders with French Fries Kids$6.95
Coconut Shrimp$9.95
Jumbo Shrimp dipped in coconut batter and fried. Served with pina colada dip
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

188 South Erie St

Mayville NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
