Go
Toast
  • /
  • Waltham
  • /
  • Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

Alltown Fresh Ghost Kitchen

Watermill Café & Catering by Alltown Fresh offers fresh made-to-order meals – featuring organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, and locally sourced ingredients.
Watermill Café & Catering by Alltown Fresh, is built on a strong commitment to healthy, natural, locally-sourced ingredients and a dedication to all things fresh. Whether you’re looking for a fresh, clean sandwich for lunch; a warm grain bowl on a cold day; or a delicious charcuterie, salad and sandwich platter for your next meeting, Watermill Café & Catering by Alltown Fresh serves up mouthwatering fare with a focus on fresh.

800 South Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Diet Coke$1.50
Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.89
House Mixed Chicken Salad, Lettuce and Tomato on your choice of Toasted Bread.
House Truffle Potato Chips$2.50
Idaho Potatoes sliced fresh every morning and fried to a perfect crisp, then tossed in White Truffle Salt. Insanely Addicting.
Veggie Quinoa Bowl$9.89
Baby Spinach on a Bed of Fluffy Quinoa, Garnished with Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Shaved Broccoli, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Radish. Comes with your choice of House Dressing.
Greek Salad$8.89
Romaine Lettuce, tossed with chopped Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Diced Cucumber, Crumbled Feta, and Roasted Red Pepper with your Choice of Vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad$9.89
Chicory and Romaine Lettuce Blend, tossed with House made Caesar Dressing, and topped with Shaved Grana Padano, House Baked Croutons, and a Hard Boiled Egg.
Breakfast Burrito$5.89
Fluffy Scrambled Eggs, Slow Cooked Black Beans and Cheddar Cheese, wrapped in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with a side of House Salsa Roja.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.50
Scrambled Egg with melted Local Cabot Cheddar, Brioche Roll
Smoked Turkey Club$10.89
The Classic Club!
Sliced Smoked Turkey, Local Cheddar, Crispy Bacon, Crunchy Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, on Your Choice of Bread.
Pesto Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Herb Roasted Chicken with a Basil Pesto Aioli, Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella and arugula
See full menu

Location

800 South Street

Waltham MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

NexDine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rita’s Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ward 4

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

DePasquale's at Night Caps Corner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston