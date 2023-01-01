Peoria Heights Wine & Bistro - 4450 N. Prospect Road
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
4450 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights IL 61616
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Brienzo's Wood Fired Pizza - Heritage Square in the Heights
4.3 • 698
4450 N Prospect Rd Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurant
W. E. Sullivans Irish Pub & Fare - 4538 North Prospect Road
No Reviews
4538 North Prospect Road Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurant
W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
No Reviews
4538 N. Prospect Road Peoria Heights, IL 61616
View restaurant