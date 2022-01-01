Go
Toast

Water's Edge Restaurant & Bar

Water’s Edge Restaurant & Bar offers a relaxed and casual dining experience overlooking the beautiful Sheepscot River. Gather with friends and family for drinks and appetizers in our comfortable lounge areas and around the stone fireplace, then stay for dinner. Or call to order take-out at (207) 579-1800.

SEAFOOD

306 Eddy Rd. #1 • $

Avg 4.5 (102 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$2.50
Hot Wings with Blue Cheese$12.00
Crunchy Chicken Wings tossed in Traditional Hot Sauce and served with Blue Cheese Dressing
Iron Skillet Beef Tips$26.00
Skillet Seared Beef Tenderloin Tips with Olive Oil Whipped Potatoes, Peas and Carrots and Red Wine Sauce
The Pier Salad Small$7.00
Crisp Cauliflower Florets, Field Greens, Roasted Almonds, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Quinoa and Pumpkin Seeds with Sweet Mustard Dressing. To Go Orders Dressing will be on the side.
Sesame Siracha Tuna$15.00
Seared Tuna crusted with Sesame Seeds and a Siracha Drizzle. Served Chilled and Rare with Chopped Avocado and Toasted Crostini
Wharf Buger$15.00
Eight Ounce Burger Patty with White Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle on a Brioche Bun. Choice of Fries or a Salad
Braised Short Ribs$29.00
Braised Tender Short Ribs with Red Pepper Risotto, Braised Greens and Seasonal Vegetables with Pan Gravy
Kid's Chicken Fingers$8.00
Served with fries or substitute for the vegetable of the day.
The Imposter$14.00
Plant Based Patty, Seared and Served with Sliced Avocado, and Sautéed Red Onions, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Roll. Choice of French Fries or Salad
Warm Pretzel with Craft Beer Cheese Sauce$12.00
Large Pretzel baked hot and fresh, served with Warm Craft Beer and Cheese Sauce and Whole Grain Mustard.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering

Location

306 Eddy Rd. #1

Edgecomb ME

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BARNHOUSE GRILL & PUB WISCASSET

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Midcoast Provisions

No reviews yet

Midcoast Provisions
is a fellowship of highly skilled chefs, bakers, and wine enthusiasts. Our goal is to provide dining options for simple indulgence at home, crafted and curated from the best flavors that our beautiful state has to offer. Visit us in-store for more options!

Shuck Station

No reviews yet

Raw Bar & Restaurant

River House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston