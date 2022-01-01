Go
Watershed Restaurant

Watershed is a gathering place for family, friends, and great fun. Located at the Historic Montague Mill, Watershed features a breathtaking view of the Sawmill River, that flows just outside our dining area.
Our team is energetic, professional, service-focused, and will give you the experience you expect and deserve when dining out.

440 Greenfield Road

Popular Items

Cauliflower Steak$11.00
Vadouvan Curry Roasted Cauliflower Steak, Tahini Sauce, Grilled Lemon, Smokey Crumbs on a Bed of Greens V
Tamarind Chicken$26.00
Tamarind Chicken, Jasmine Rice, Orange Cucumber Salad, Fresh Tabouli & Harissa Yogurt
BBQ Ribs$28.00
House Smoked Pork Ribs with Whiskey BBQ Sauce, Chard, Austrian Gruyere and White Cheddar Mac N Cheese & Slaw
Caprese$13.50
Caprese Salad - Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Thai Basil, Balsamic Reduction **
Watershed Burger & Mac n Cheese$20.00
Smashed Watershed Burger with Aged White Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, House Pickles, Caramelized Onion, Black Garlic Mayo, Brioche Bun, and a side of Austrian Gruyere and White Cheddar Mac 'n Cheese
Garden Salad$8.50
Crispy Greens, Carrots, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Banyul’s Balsamic Vinaigrette V **
Roasted Brussel Sprouts$8.00
Maldon Sea-Salt Roasted Brussel Sprouts with Smoked Bacon **
Glazed Tofu Steak$24.00
Ginger Glazed Tofu Steak with Sautéed Vegetables, Baby Bok Choy, Jasmine Rice (V) **
Mac n Cheese$16.00
Austrian Gruyere and White Cheddar Mac n Cheese topped with Smoked Bread Crumbs
Baked Cod$27.00
Baked Cod, Smashed Sweet Potato, Grapefruit Beurre Blanc, Green Beans & Smokey Crumbs
Location

440 Greenfield Road

Montague MA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
