Go
Toast

Watershed

Come in and enjoy!

129 Miller Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Little Gem Salad$14.00
Lemon Yogurt Dressing, Fennel, Radish, Sunflower Seed, Parsley & DIll
"Burning Love" Calabrian Salumi Pizza$22.00
Spicy Pepperoni, Black Olive, Red Onion, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Oregano
Hanger Steak Salad$24.00
Gems, Sweet Onion, Olive Tapenade, Avocado, Cherry Tomato
Pumpkin Curry Soup$10.00
Nuoc Chom, Scallion, Cilantro
"Herbaceous" Pizza$18.00
Rosemary Thyme Oregano, Fresh G arlic,Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Cheese Pizza$17.00
Thick Cut Fries$8.00
Ketchup, Aioli
Cheeseburger$20.00
Stemple Creek Beef, Potato Chips, Lettuce, Pickles
"Mad River" Sausage, Mushroom Pizza$22.00
Maple Fennel Sausage, Caramelized Onion, Mushrooms, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella
Vegetarian Plate$22.00
Green Lentils, Greek Yogurt, Roasted Winter Vegetables, Flatbreads
See full menu

Location

129 Miller Avenue

Mill Valley CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Super Duper Burgers

No reviews yet

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

No reviews yet

Serving classic Mexican and Cali-Mexican treats to our Southern Marin community for the past 30 years.

The Cantina

No reviews yet

Great Mexican Food

Equator Coffees Downtown Mill Valley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston