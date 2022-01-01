Water Song Yunnan Kitchen
The first Chinese restaurant, serving authentic Chinese food of Yunan Provice, in Charm City Baltimore, MD!
NOODLES
21 E Cross St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
21 E Cross St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Magerks Pub
Come in and enjoy!!
Abbey Burger Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Southside Burger Bar
Come in and enjoy!