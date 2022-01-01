Go
Water Song Yunnan Kitchen

The first Chinese restaurant, serving authentic Chinese food of Yunan Provice, in Charm City Baltimore, MD!

NOODLES

21 E Cross St • $$

Avg 4.7 (383 reviews)

Popular Items

Sliced Spicy Tofu$10.00
Vegan. Tofu slices tossed with soy sauce, vinegar, garlic chili oil, Chinese peppercorn oil, fresh cilantro and green onions
Xiao Guo (pork) Rice Noodle$14.00
Spicy Level 3. Minced tender pork in a slow-cooked pork broth laced with homemade garlic-chili oil and seasonally fresh veggies with rice noodles.
Kunming Fried Potato$10.00
Spicy Level 3. Deep fried potato morsels mixed with unique Water Song sauce,
cilantro and roasted peanuts.
Double Fried Sweet Cauliflower$10.00
Deep fried until crispy, then wok flashed with sweet soy, garlic and fresh chives
Auntie Ying BBQ ribs$13.00
Deep fried pork short ribs with special house bbq sauce and freshly fried mint
Banana Leaves Eggplant$14.00
Tender eggplant with minced pork, garlic, Thai red peppers then tossed with fresh herb medley
Peppercorn Fried Pork$13.00
Buttered ham hocks fried with Chinese peppercorns, presented with Chef’s special dry chili dipping powder.
Braised Beef Rice Noodle$16.00
Homemade slow cooked beef with Chinese peppers and seasonal greens in a rich beef broth with rice noodles.
Bubble Ruda$7.00
Coconut milk mixed with sticky rice, sago and dried coconut slices. Topping with roasted Baguette piece
Kunming Zajiang (pork) Rice Noodle$14.00
Spicy Level 2. Cold and dry dish. Signature minced pork and seasonal greens in a mild, savory broth with rice noodles.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

21 E Cross St

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:15 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:15 pm
