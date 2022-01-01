Watertown restaurants you'll love

Watertown restaurants
Toast
  • Watertown

Watertown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Steakhouses
Must-try Watertown restaurants

Uncommon Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Uncommon Grill

777 Echo Lake Road, Watertown

Avg 4.3 (763 reviews)
Takeout
16 Straits Taps and Tavern (Old) image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

16 Straits Taps and Tavern (Old)

16 Straits Tpke, Watertown

Avg 4.6 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Daveluys

150 Echo Lake Rd, Watertown

Avg 4.2 (631 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hemingway Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, grape tomatoes, red onion, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, crumbed blue cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
Parmigiana Grinder$12.00
Meatball, Chicken or Eggplant, topped with our house marinara and mozzarella.
House Salad$10.00
Romaine, shaved carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onion, green peppers
Restaurant banner

 

Uncommon Grill at Hawk Ridge

48 Partridge Ct, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
