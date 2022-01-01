Watertown restaurants you'll love
More about The Dons BBQ
The Dons BBQ
93 School Street, Watertown
|Popular items
|Brisket by the pound
|$12.00
1/2 pound of our Famous Texas Brisket
|Meat Platter
Your choice of one, two, or three meats + 2 sides and cornbread; or go for the Meat Overload - Pulled Pork, Brisket, 1/2 rack of Pork Ribs.
|BBQ Burrito
|$12.99
Stuffed with your choice of meat + dirty rice, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, and Sour Cream
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
SANDWICHES
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
11 North Beacon Street, Watertown
|Popular items
|Supreme Omelette
|$11.99
Sausage, bacon, ham, peppers, mushrooms, onion and American cheese. 3 egg omelette served with home fries and toast.
|Two Farm Fresh Eggs
|$5.99
Any style with home fries and toast.
|Two Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.99
Served on a bagel, an English muffin or toast and served with home fries.
More about Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown
Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown
100 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown
|Popular items
|BONE-IN 1/2 CHICKEN
|$22.00
|BISCUITS
|$15.00
|MAC & CHEESE
|$16.00
More about La Bodega -by salts
La Bodega -by salts
21 Nichols Avenue, Watertown
|Popular items
|CARROT, Baby
|$10.00
Hazelnut, Fried Bread, Romesco Sauce.
|BEET Salad
|$10.00
Roasted Beets, Toasted Almonds, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Orange, Mint.
|MUSHROOMS, Wild in Escabeche.
|$16.00
Spring Artichokes, Farm Egg.
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gigi's Pizza Co.
129 Waltham St, Watertown
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$8.50
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
|Garden Salad
|$8.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Carrots + Pepperoncinis
|Greek Salad
|$9.50
Feta Cheese Served on a Garden Salad
More about Ravello Italian Kitchen
PIZZA
Ravello Italian Kitchen
136 Belmont St, Watertown
|Popular items
|Chicken Picatta
|$23.00
Sautéed chicken medallions, lemon, caper and butter sauce with fresh linguini
|Chicken Saltimbocca
|$22.00
Sautéed chicken breast, crusted with prosciutto and fresh sage, lemon butter sauce, house-made linguini
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.00
Fresh Italian crumbled and sautéed chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella & provolone cheese, penne
More about Ritcey East
FRENCH FRIES
Ritcey East
208 Waverley Avenue, Watertown
|Popular items
|Mini Return of the Mac Burger
|$13.00
Secret sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seed bun ----- 4 oz burger cooked flat patty style on a griddle. They will be cooked to Medium/Medium well. With your Burger you have the choice of Fries, Onion Rings, Tots, or Curly Fries
|Brussels Caesar
|$12.00
Chilled Shredded Sprouts, Caesar Dressing, Cheese Blend, Crouton Crumbs
|Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Pickle chips not spears (who do you think we are) deep fried and served with chipotle aioli
More about Nzuko - Watertown
Nzuko - Watertown
60 Howard Street, Watertown
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken
|$27.00
Jerk spiced chicken arousing Caribbean vibes. served with rice and beans
|Falafel
|$10.00
Served with cashew peppercorn sauce
|Conch Fritters
|$12.00
Conch, red peppers, green peppers
More about Halfway Cafe
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Halfway Cafe
394 Main St, Watertown
|Popular items
|Steak Tips
|$18.95
Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.95
Grilled Chicken, romaine, Parmesan and homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
|Classic Burger
|$13.95
Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger.
More about VR Las Amigas
VR Las Amigas
222 arsenal st, Watertown
|Popular items
|Baleadas
|$4.00
|Pastor Tacos
|$3.99
|vegetales quesadilla
|$8.99
More about Uncommon Grounds
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Popular items
|Breakfast Combo Platter
|$14.99
Two slices of French Toast, or two buttermilk pancakes OR a belgian waffle with two eggs (scrambled or fried), breakfast meat, & red bliss potato home fries.
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.99
Two eggs (fried or scrambled) with cheese on choice of toast, bagel, or english muffin.
Add a side of our tasty red bliss potato homefries for $2.59 extra
|HOME FRIES
|$3.99
Red Bliss Potato Home Fries
More about Branch Line
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN
Branch Line
321 Arsenal St, Watertown
|Popular items
|SUGAR SNAP PEA SALAD
|$14.00
almond vinaigrette, mint, ricotta (gf, veg)
|HALF PIRI PIRI CHICKEN
|$25.00
garlic fries
|QUART OF SOUP
|$14.00
rotisserie chicken broth with carrots, celery, onions & pulled chicken; flavored with lemon and fresh oregano
More about Go Fish Sushi
Go Fish Sushi
98 Main Street, Watertown
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoons
|$7.95
Crispy wontons of crabmeat and cream cheese
|Spider Roll
|$13.95
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber and avocado on the inside, topped with tobiko and eel sauce.
|The Great Roll
|$15.50
Spicy tuna, yellowtail and avocado inside, topped with torched salmon and eel sauce.
More about Joyful Garden Watertown
Joyful Garden Watertown
550 Arsenal Street, Watertown