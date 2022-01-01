Watertown restaurants you'll love

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Watertown

Watertown's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Chicken
Chicken
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Watertown restaurants

The Dons BBQ image

 

The Dons BBQ

93 School Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brisket by the pound$12.00
1/2 pound of our Famous Texas Brisket
Meat Platter
Your choice of one, two, or three meats + 2 sides and cornbread; or go for the Meat Overload - Pulled Pork, Brisket, 1/2 rack of Pork Ribs.
BBQ Burrito$12.99
Stuffed with your choice of meat + dirty rice, Cheddar Cheese, Salsa, and Sour Cream
More about The Dons BBQ
The Diner At 11 North Beacon image

SANDWICHES

The Diner At 11 North Beacon

11 North Beacon Street, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme Omelette$11.99
Sausage, bacon, ham, peppers, mushrooms, onion and American cheese. 3 egg omelette served with home fries and toast.
Two Farm Fresh Eggs$5.99
Any style with home fries and toast.
Two Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Served on a bagel, an English muffin or toast and served with home fries.
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown image

 

Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown

100 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BONE-IN 1/2 CHICKEN$22.00
BISCUITS$15.00
MAC & CHEESE$16.00
More about Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown
La Bodega -by salts image

 

La Bodega -by salts

21 Nichols Avenue, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CARROT, Baby$10.00
Hazelnut, Fried Bread, Romesco Sauce.
BEET Salad$10.00
Roasted Beets, Toasted Almonds, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Orange, Mint.
MUSHROOMS, Wild in Escabeche.$16.00
Spring Artichokes, Farm Egg.
More about La Bodega -by salts
Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$8.50
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons & Parmesan Cheese
Garden Salad$8.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Carrots + Pepperoncinis
Greek Salad$9.50
Feta Cheese Served on a Garden Salad
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
Ravello Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Ravello Italian Kitchen

136 Belmont St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Picatta$23.00
Sautéed chicken medallions, lemon, caper and butter sauce with fresh linguini
Chicken Saltimbocca$22.00
Sautéed chicken breast, crusted with prosciutto and fresh sage, lemon butter sauce, house-made linguini
Chicken Parmesan$21.00
Fresh Italian crumbled and sautéed chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella & provolone cheese, penne
More about Ravello Italian Kitchen
Ritcey East image

FRENCH FRIES

Ritcey East

208 Waverley Avenue, Watertown

Avg 4.6 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Return of the Mac Burger$13.00
Secret sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, sesame seed bun ----- 4 oz burger cooked flat patty style on a griddle. They will be cooked to Medium/Medium well. With your Burger you have the choice of Fries, Onion Rings, Tots, or Curly Fries
Brussels Caesar$12.00
Chilled Shredded Sprouts, Caesar Dressing, Cheese Blend, Crouton Crumbs
Fried Pickles$8.00
Pickle chips not spears (who do you think we are) deep fried and served with chipotle aioli
More about Ritcey East
Nzuko - Watertown image

 

Nzuko - Watertown

60 Howard Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Chicken$27.00
Jerk spiced chicken arousing Caribbean vibes. served with rice and beans
Falafel$10.00
Served with cashew peppercorn sauce
Conch Fritters$12.00
Conch, red peppers, green peppers
More about Nzuko - Watertown
Halfway Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Halfway Cafe

394 Main St, Watertown

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Tips$18.95
Fresh choice, char grilled steak tips, served with choice of two sides.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Grilled Chicken, romaine, Parmesan and homemade croutons with creamy Caesar dressing in a flour tortilla.
Classic Burger$13.95
Char-grilled, hand-pattied, half pound Certified Angus Beef burger.
More about Halfway Cafe
VR Las Amigas image

 

VR Las Amigas

222 arsenal st, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baleadas$4.00
Pastor Tacos$3.99
vegetales quesadilla$8.99
More about VR Las Amigas
Uncommon Grounds image

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Combo Platter$14.99
Two slices of French Toast, or two buttermilk pancakes OR a belgian waffle with two eggs (scrambled or fried), breakfast meat, & red bliss potato home fries.
Egg Sandwich$6.99
Two eggs (fried or scrambled) with cheese on choice of toast, bagel, or english muffin.
Add a side of our tasty red bliss potato homefries for $2.59 extra
HOME FRIES$3.99
Red Bliss Potato Home Fries
More about Uncommon Grounds
Branch Line image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Branch Line

321 Arsenal St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (3191 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SUGAR SNAP PEA SALAD$14.00
almond vinaigrette, mint, ricotta (gf, veg)
HALF PIRI PIRI CHICKEN$25.00
garlic fries
QUART OF SOUP$14.00
rotisserie chicken broth with carrots, celery, onions & pulled chicken; flavored with lemon and fresh oregano
More about Branch Line
Go Fish Sushi image

 

Go Fish Sushi

98 Main Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crab Rangoons$7.95
Crispy wontons of crabmeat and cream cheese
Spider Roll$13.95
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber and avocado on the inside, topped with tobiko and eel sauce.
The Great Roll$15.50
Spicy tuna, yellowtail and avocado inside, topped with torched salmon and eel sauce.
More about Go Fish Sushi
Joyful Garden Watertown image

 

Joyful Garden Watertown

550 Arsenal Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Joyful Garden Watertown

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Watertown

Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Fried Pickles

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Egg Sandwiches

Pretzels

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston