Watertown sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Watertown
SANDWICHES
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
11 North Beacon Street, Watertown
Popular items
Supreme Omelette
$11.99
Sausage, bacon, ham, peppers, mushrooms, onion and American cheese. 3 egg omelette served with home fries and toast.
Two Farm Fresh Eggs
$5.99
Any style with home fries and toast.
Two Egg and Cheese Sandwich
$6.99
Served on a bagel, an English muffin or toast and served with home fries.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gigi's Pizza Co.
129 Waltham St, Watertown
Popular items
Mozzarella Stick
$8.99
Served with Marinara Sauce
Garden Salad
$8.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Carrots + Pepperoncinis
Italian Sub
$9.99
Mortadella, Salami, Hot Capicola, Provolone Cheese
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
Popular items
Breakfast Combo Platter
$14.99
Two slices of French Toast, or two buttermilk pancakes OR a belgian waffle with two eggs (scrambled or fried), breakfast meat, & red bliss potato home fries.
Egg Sandwich
$6.99
Two eggs (fried or scrambled) with cheese on choice of toast, bagel, or english muffin.
Add a side of our tasty red bliss potato homefries for $2.59 extra
HOME FRIES
$3.99
Red Bliss Potato Home Fries