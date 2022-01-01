Watertown sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Watertown

The Diner At 11 North Beacon image

SANDWICHES

The Diner At 11 North Beacon

11 North Beacon Street, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Supreme Omelette$11.99
Sausage, bacon, ham, peppers, mushrooms, onion and American cheese. 3 egg omelette served with home fries and toast.
Two Farm Fresh Eggs$5.99
Any style with home fries and toast.
Two Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Served on a bagel, an English muffin or toast and served with home fries.
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Stick$8.99
Served with Marinara Sauce
Garden Salad$8.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Carrots + Pepperoncinis
Italian Sub$9.99
Mortadella, Salami, Hot Capicola, Provolone Cheese
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
Uncommon Grounds image

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast Combo Platter$14.99
Two slices of French Toast, or two buttermilk pancakes OR a belgian waffle with two eggs (scrambled or fried), breakfast meat, & red bliss potato home fries.
Egg Sandwich$6.99
Two eggs (fried or scrambled) with cheese on choice of toast, bagel, or english muffin.
Add a side of our tasty red bliss potato homefries for $2.59 extra
HOME FRIES$3.99
Red Bliss Potato Home Fries
More about Uncommon Grounds

