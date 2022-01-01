Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve avocado toast

Banner pic

 

Red Lentil Watertown - 600 Mount Auburn Street

600 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast with Za'Atar Spices$14.99
Whole wheat bread with avocado spread. Topped with our own Za’atar spice blend of pine nuts, fresh herbs, pistachios and sesame seeds. Served over harissa sauce. With any style of egg on top. Can be made vegan.
More about Red Lentil Watertown - 600 Mount Auburn Street
Item pic

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds - Watertown

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Avocado Toast$16.99
Smoked salmon, a poached egg, avocado, arugula, lemon parsley oil, marinated grape tomatoes on toasted bread,
Avocado Egg Toast$13.99
Two poached eggs, fresh avocado slices, chili flakes, marinated roasted grape tomatoes on toast with herb oil garnish. Served with red bliss potato homefries.
Eggless Avocado Toast$10.99
We layer arugula, tomato, & avocado slices on a slice of multigrain toast and top with a chili flake herb oil garnish. Served with homefries.
More about Uncommon Grounds - Watertown

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Lasagna

Salad Wrap

Pies

Waffles

Steak Quesadillas

Belgian Waffles

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (164 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (522 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (427 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (198 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (857 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston