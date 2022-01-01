Avocado toast in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve avocado toast
Red Lentil Watertown - 600 Mount Auburn Street
600 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown
|Avocado Toast with Za'Atar Spices
|$14.99
Whole wheat bread with avocado spread. Topped with our own Za’atar spice blend of pine nuts, fresh herbs, pistachios and sesame seeds. Served over harissa sauce. With any style of egg on top. Can be made vegan.
Uncommon Grounds - Watertown
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Salmon Avocado Toast
|$16.99
Smoked salmon, a poached egg, avocado, arugula, lemon parsley oil, marinated grape tomatoes on toasted bread,
|Avocado Egg Toast
|$13.99
Two poached eggs, fresh avocado slices, chili flakes, marinated roasted grape tomatoes on toast with herb oil garnish. Served with red bliss potato homefries.
|Eggless Avocado Toast
|$10.99
We layer arugula, tomato, & avocado slices on a slice of multigrain toast and top with a chili flake herb oil garnish. Served with homefries.