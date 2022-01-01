Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bisque in
Watertown
/
Watertown
/
Bisque
Watertown restaurants that serve bisque
PIZZA
Ravello Italian Kitchen
136 Belmont St, Watertown
Avg 4.5
(61 reviews)
Squash Bisque
$10.00
More about Ravello Italian Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Ritcey East
208 Waverley Avenue, Watertown
Avg 4.6
(376 reviews)
Root Vegetable Bisque
$8.00
Sweet Potatoes, Carrots, Onions, & Butternut Squash
More about Ritcey East
Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown
Chicken Parmesan
Reuben
Hot Chocolate
Pies
Cheese Pizza
Cobb Salad
Tuna Salad
Pudding
More near Watertown to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(170 restaurants)
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(53 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
West Newton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(566 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(448 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(305 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(212 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston