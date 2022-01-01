Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Watertown
/
Watertown
/
Calamari
Watertown restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA
Ravello Italian Kitchen
136 Belmont St, Watertown
Avg 4.5
(61 reviews)
Calamari
$14.00
Lightly battered & crispy fried local calamari marinara sauce, lemon
More about Ravello Italian Kitchen
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Halfway Cafe
394 Main St, Watertown
Avg 4.2
(384 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$13.95
More about Halfway Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown
Mozzarella Sticks
Waffles
Chicken Burritos
Tacos
Chicken Wraps
Pancakes
Cheeseburgers
French Fries
More near Watertown to explore
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
Brookline
Avg 4.3
(48 restaurants)
Brighton
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Newton
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newtonville
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
West Newton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(507 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(278 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(125 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(186 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston