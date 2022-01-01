Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Watertown

Watertown restaurants
Watertown restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$7.00
Chicken Salad Sub$10.99
Chicken Salad Club$12.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato + mayo. Served with fries
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mandarin Chicken Salad (contains nuts)$12.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, shredded carrots, Mandarin oranges, pecans, crispy wonton noodles,
grilled chicken & our honey ginger dressing
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Chunky white breast meat with lettuce, tomato, & cucumbers on a soft Brioche roll.
Kicked Up Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.59
All white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato & cucumbers & spicy hot pepper relish spread
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN

Branch Line

321 Arsenal St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (3191 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$14.00
heirloom tomatoes, basil, chips
