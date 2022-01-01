Chicken salad sandwiches in Watertown
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
Chunky white breast meat with lettuce, tomato, & cucumbers on a soft Brioche roll.
|Kicked Up Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.59
All white meat chicken salad with lettuce, tomato & cucumbers & spicy hot pepper relish spread
