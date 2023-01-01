Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Watertown

Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve clam chowder

Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder$7.99
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown image

 

Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown - 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd

100 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
CLAM CHOWDER$12.00
More about Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown - 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd

