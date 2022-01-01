Cobb salad in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gigi's Pizza Co.
129 Waltham St, Watertown
|Cobb Salad
|$11.25
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Avocado, Bacon & Egg
More about Uncommon Grounds
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, shredded carrots, lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing
