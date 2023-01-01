Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve crab cakes

Ravello Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Ravello Italian Kitchen

136 Belmont St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cakes$20.00
More about Ravello Italian Kitchen
Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown image

 

Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown - 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd

100 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAN SEARED CRAB CAKE$17.00
Crab Cake benedict$16.00
crispy egg, arugula, spicy roasted tomatoes, tabasco hollandaise.
More about Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown - 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Calamari

Sliders

Fried Pickles

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Prosciutto

Lasagna

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (459 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (350 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (243 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston