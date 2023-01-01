Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab cakes in
Watertown
/
Watertown
/
Crab Cakes
Watertown restaurants that serve crab cakes
PIZZA
Ravello Italian Kitchen
136 Belmont St, Watertown
Avg 4.5
(61 reviews)
Crab Cakes
$20.00
More about Ravello Italian Kitchen
Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown - 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd
100 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown
No reviews yet
PAN SEARED CRAB CAKE
$17.00
Crab Cake benedict
$16.00
crispy egg, arugula, spicy roasted tomatoes, tabasco hollandaise.
More about Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown - 100 Arsenal Yards Blvd
