Curly fries in Watertown

Watertown restaurants
Watertown restaurants that serve curly fries

Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Curly Spicy Fries$6.50
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
Ritcey East image

FRENCH FRIES

Ritcey East

208 Waverley Avenue, Watertown

Avg 4.6 (376 reviews)
Takeout
Side Curly Fries$5.00
More about Ritcey East

