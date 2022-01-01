Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve egg benedict

The Diner At 11 North Beacon image

SANDWICHES

The Diner At 11 North Beacon

11 North Beacon Street, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Eggs Benedict$13.49
2 poached eggs with thick cut homestyle ham and Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin.
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
Item pic

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cali Eggs Benedict$15.99
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an english muffin with fresh avocado slices, tomato & fresh baby spinach with homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Southern-Style Eggs Benedict$16.99
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with arugula & spicy andouille sausage with homemade chipotle hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
Classic Eggs Benedict$12.99
Two poached eggs served on two halves of english muffin with Black Forest Ham & homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
More about Uncommon Grounds

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Meatball Subs

Sweet Potato Fries

Hot Chocolate

Egg Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Burritos

Home Fries

Ravioli

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston