Egg benedict in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve egg benedict
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
SANDWICHES
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
11 North Beacon Street, Watertown
|Eggs Benedict
|$13.49
2 poached eggs with thick cut homestyle ham and Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin.
More about Uncommon Grounds
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Cali Eggs Benedict
|$15.99
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an english muffin with fresh avocado slices, tomato & fresh baby spinach with homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
|Southern-Style Eggs Benedict
|$16.99
Two poached eggs served on two halves of an English muffin with arugula & spicy andouille sausage with homemade chipotle hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$12.99
Two poached eggs served on two halves of english muffin with Black Forest Ham & homemade hollandaise sauce. Served with red bliss potato home fries.
Please note: eggs are served runny unless otherwise requested.