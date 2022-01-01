Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve flan

Consumer pic

 

Las Amigas

222 Arsenal St, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Flan$6.00
Latin dessert with a caramel topping and custard base
More about Las Amigas
La Bodega -by salts image

 

La Bodega -by salts

21 Nichols Avenue, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
FLAN con Dulce de Leche$12.00
Dehydrated Dark Chocolate Mousse, Bay Leaf.
More about La Bodega -by salts

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Turkey Clubs

Crispy Chicken

Steak Subs

Paninis

Crispy Chicken Wraps

Reuben

Salmon

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (574 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (453 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (301 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (148 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston