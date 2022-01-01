French toast in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve french toast
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
11 North Beacon Street, Watertown
|French Toast
|$4.99
White Italian scali with butter and cinnamon
|Multigrain French Toast
|$7.50
Multigrain with butter and cinnamon.
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Cinnamon Bun French Toast -3 pc
|$9.99
Three slices of cinnamon-laced French Toast finished with a cream cheese glaze. Is there a word more 'more than delicious'?
|French Toast- FULL
|$8.99
French Toast (3 pcs) made with sliced challan bread.
|GF Berry Stuffed French Toast
|$13.64
Two slices of gluten free french toast stuffed with ricotta cheese, strawberries and blueberries. 🚩Please Note: Low gluten-content items are prepared using gluten-free ingredients BUT cooked or prepared on same surfaces as items containing gluten and, thus, there exists the possibility of cross-contact from our cooking process. These items are not appropriate for those with gluten allergies.