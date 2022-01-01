French toast in Watertown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Diner At 11 North Beacon image

SANDWICHES

The Diner At 11 North Beacon

11 North Beacon Street, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$4.99
White Italian scali with butter and cinnamon
Multigrain French Toast$7.50
Multigrain with butter and cinnamon.
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
Item pic

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cinnamon Bun French Toast -3 pc$9.99
Three slices of cinnamon-laced French Toast finished with a cream cheese glaze. Is there a word more 'more than delicious'?
French Toast- FULL$8.99
French Toast (3 pcs) made with sliced challan bread.
GF Berry Stuffed French Toast$13.64
Two slices of gluten free french toast stuffed with ricotta cheese, strawberries and blueberries. 🚩Please Note: Low gluten-content items are prepared using gluten-free ingredients BUT cooked or prepared on same surfaces as items containing gluten and, thus, there exists the possibility of cross-contact from our cooking process. These items are not appropriate for those with gluten allergies.
More about Uncommon Grounds
Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown image

 

Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown

100 Arsenal Yards Blvd, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast$9.00
More about Buttermilk and Bourbon - Watertown

