Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Watertown

Go
Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve garden salad

The Diner At 11 North Beacon image

SANDWICHES

The Diner At 11 North Beacon

11 North Beacon Street, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Sm Chopped Garden Salad$3.99
Chopped Garden Salad$5.99
Fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and onion.
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$8.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Carrots + Pepperoncinis
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
Item pic

PIZZA

Ravello Italian Kitchen

136 Belmont St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
Takeout
Seasonal Garden Salad$9.00
Seasonal lettuces, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, peppers, mushrooms, Italian olives, house or balsamic vinaigrette
More about Ravello Italian Kitchen
Halfway Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Halfway Cafe

394 Main St, Watertown

Avg 4.2 (384 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lg Garden Salad$10.95
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.
Sm Garden Salad$8.95
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.
More about Halfway Cafe
Uncommon Grounds image

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots & onions with our own house balsamic vinaigrette
Garden Salad$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots & onions with our own house balsamic vinaigrette
More about Uncommon Grounds

Browse other tasty dishes in Watertown

Egg Benedict

Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Bread

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Steak Subs

Reuben

Fried Pickles

Chef Salad

Map

More near Watertown to explore

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (159 restaurants)

Brookline

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Newton

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Newtonville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

West Newton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (395 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston