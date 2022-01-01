Garden salad in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve garden salad
SANDWICHES
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
11 North Beacon Street, Watertown
|Sm Chopped Garden Salad
|$3.99
|Chopped Garden Salad
|$5.99
Fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and onion.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gigi's Pizza Co.
129 Waltham St, Watertown
|Garden Salad
|$8.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olives, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers, Carrots + Pepperoncinis
PIZZA
Ravello Italian Kitchen
136 Belmont St, Watertown
|Seasonal Garden Salad
|$9.00
Seasonal lettuces, baby tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, peppers, mushrooms, Italian olives, house or balsamic vinaigrette
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Halfway Cafe
394 Main St, Watertown
|Lg Garden Salad
|$10.95
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.
|Sm Garden Salad
|$8.95
Mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onion and choice of dressing.
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Garden Salad
|$8.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots & onions with our own house balsamic vinaigrette
