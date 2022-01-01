Greek salad in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve greek salad
SANDWICHES
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
11 North Beacon Street, Watertown
|Greek Salad
|$8.99
Imported Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and sliced cherry peppers over fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and onion.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Gigi's Pizza Co.
129 Waltham St, Watertown
|Greek Salad
|$9.50
Feta Cheese Served on a Garden Salad
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Greek Salad
|$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers & Greek dressing
|Greek Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers & Greek dressing
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$9.99