Greek salad in Watertown

The Diner At 11 North Beacon image

SANDWICHES

The Diner At 11 North Beacon

11 North Beacon Street, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (1080 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
Imported Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and sliced cherry peppers over fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and onion.
More about The Diner At 11 North Beacon
Gigi's Pizza Co. image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.50
Feta Cheese Served on a Garden Salad
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
VR Las Amigas image

 

VR Las Amigas

222 arsenal st, Watertown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.99
More about VR Las Amigas
Item pic

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers & Greek dressing
Greek Salad$10.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers & Greek dressing
Greek Salad Wrap$9.99
More about Uncommon Grounds

