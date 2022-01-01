Huevos rancheros in Watertown
Red Lentil Watertown - 600 Mount Auburn Street
600 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown
|Huevos Rancheros
|$14.99
Two eggs any style or tofu scrambled, refried beans, avocado and salsa, served with grilled corn tortillas over a bed of chopped Romaine lettuce and topped with ranchero sauce and queso fresco.
BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES
Uncommon Grounds - Watertown
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Huevos Rancheros
|$12.99
A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with chorizo sausage, jack cheese, scallions & salsa mix-ins served up in a fried tortilla.. Served red bliss potato home fries.
Add black beans (no charge), sour cream or guacamole ($.50 ea)