Huevos rancheros in Watertown

Watertown restaurants
Toast

Watertown restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Banner pic

 

Red Lentil Watertown - 600 Mount Auburn Street

600 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$14.99
Two eggs any style or tofu scrambled, refried beans, avocado and salsa, served with grilled corn tortillas over a bed of chopped Romaine lettuce and topped with ranchero sauce and queso fresco.
More about Red Lentil Watertown - 600 Mount Auburn Street
Item pic

BURRITOS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Uncommon Grounds - Watertown

575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown

Avg 4.1 (405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Huevos Rancheros$12.99
A heaping portion of scrambled eggs with chorizo sausage, jack cheese, scallions & salsa mix-ins served up in a fried tortilla.. Served red bliss potato home fries.
Add black beans (no charge), sour cream or guacamole ($.50 ea)
More about Uncommon Grounds - Watertown

Map

Map

