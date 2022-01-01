Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian wedding soup in Watertown

Watertown restaurants
Watertown restaurants that serve italian wedding soup

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Gigi's Pizza Co.

129 Waltham St, Watertown

Avg 4.7 (91 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Wedding Soup$7.99
More about Gigi's Pizza Co.
PIZZA

Ravello Italian Kitchen

136 Belmont St, Watertown

Avg 4.5 (61 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Wedding Soup$9.00
More about Ravello Italian Kitchen

