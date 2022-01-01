Pancakes in Watertown
Watertown restaurants that serve pancakes
The Diner At 11 North Beacon
11 North Beacon Street, Watertown
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$6.49
Delicious light and fluffy buttermilk pancakes.
|Pumpkin Pancakes
|$11.99
|Special Pancakes
|$14.29
Todays pancake special, check Facebook or Instragram, changes daily
Uncommon Grounds
575 Mt Auburn St, Watertown
|Multigrain Pancakes SINGLE
|$6.99
|One Kids Pancake Meal
|$7.29
One Pancake & 1 slice of bacon or 1 sausage link (turkey or pork)
|Minnie Mouse PanCake
|$7.29
One large pancake decorated with fresh fruit on top to resemble a favorite disney character!